Zapping Goal! Football club OL: the most expensive transfers in history

Anthony Lopes, the key man of the 123rd derby

If we were to award a palm for vice for services rendered then the Portuguese would have been entitled to it in case of victory. Like the “hand of God of Maradona” or the “hand of the Devil of Luis Suarez” to qualify the Celeste in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup, there could have been the “hand of the Derby”. That of Lopes to save the 1-1 in the 74th. A hand which earned him the first exclusion of his career but which ultimately did not allow OL to win since Wahbi Khazri equalized in stoppage time from the penalty spot. Before that, Anthony Lopes had been in all the blows, at the origin of the goal of Aouar and author of a decisive parade in duel against Denis Bouanga (56th).

Houssem Aouar continues

The Lyon midfielder is really better when he plays in the axis and he has shown it again. If, as against Brondby, Aouar again made the opposing goalkeeper shine (Etienne Green this time) by forcing him to two big saves (19th and 35th), he also and above all opened the scoring with a surgical strike in the window. (42nd).

Lucas Paqueta carried the attack

Peter Bosz is currently in the lead because he appreciates his ability to play “back to goal”. If the Brazilian did not succeed in the Forez this Sunday evening, he above all, with a control and a pass in the right tempo, was at the origin of Aouar’s goal. In a match of this type, the aggressiveness of “N ° 10” is appreciable.

Jérôme Boateng held the shock

As since his arrival in Lyon, the German does not have the cash to play 90 minutes but his 67 minutes on the meadow have been the most convincing so far. Precious in duels, solid in his returns and in his forward game, he formed a rather reassuring doublet with the very clean Sinaly Diomandé. On the other hand, the same cannot be said of Jason Denayer, returned in place of Boateng and guilty of the hand which offered the penalty of the equalizer.