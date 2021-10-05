Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the Greens’ tribute to Loïc Perrin

Before the derby between AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais (1-1), the former coach of the Greens from 2009 to 2017, Christophe Galtier, who is now enjoying the heyday of OGC Nice, has sent a letter full of emotions to the supporters of Saint-Etienne.

“At supporters, we shared together great moments of emotion and joy that will remain forever engraved in my memory. I will remember the momentum and the songs that carried us to the final of the Coupe de la Ligue . I will also remember the strength and energy you gave in the European Cup. I will remember everything. The Cauldron is a unique stadium that you have sublimated. The Greens need you, always believe in them! Goodbye and thank you! Go the Greens, “wrote” Galette “to the supporters of ASSE, who put an incandescent atmosphere in the Cauldron for this derby.