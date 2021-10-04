Zapping Goal! Football club Rangers, PSG – OL: The pre-match briefs

At the end of a derby rich in twists and turns, AS Saint-Etienne snatched the draw this Sunday on their lawn against Olympique Lyonnais (1-1) thanks to a goal from a penalty in extra time for Wahbi Khazri (90 + 5th).

But before the Greens striker sets off to take the penalty, OL captain and right-back Léo Dubois took advantage of the confusion associated with the use of VAR to plow the penalty point, as The Saint-Etienne supporters site, Envertetcontretous, pointed out. But this sabotage did not prevent Wahbi Khazri from converting the penalty by taking Julian Pollersbeck against him.