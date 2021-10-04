Zapping Goal! Football club OL: the most expensive transfers in history

We found Houssem Aouar (23 years old)! Discreet since the start of the season, OL’s attacking midfielder has just chained convincing performances punctuated by two goals against Bröndby (3-0) and yesterday against ASSE (1-1).

Aouar’s performance at Geoffroy-Guichard even earned him a small record since with 4 shots on target in the first period, he became the first player to achieve this record this season after 45 minutes of an L1 match!

Aouar’s response to the Green Angels tifo?

This little pride obviously gave him wings since the crack of OL celebrated his goal in a rather insolent way by inviting the audience of Geoffroy-Guichard to sit down with a wave of his hand.

According to RMC Sport, this was a way of responding to the tifo deployed by the Green Angels when the players entered the pitch. The Stéphanois ultras have released an “anti-Lyonnais fresco” representing a supporter of the Greens who brandishes a scarf with the message “In football, Saint-Étienne will always be the capital… and Lyon its suburb! “

4 – Houssem Aouar scored 4 shots in the 1st period with @OL against St Etienne tonight, a record for a player in the first 45 minutes of a Ligue 1 match this season. Boiling🔥. #ASSEOL pic.twitter.com/gJyJeIyjSb – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 3, 2021