Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the editorial of Laurent Hess on the nice shot Pape Cissé

The torrential rain that fell yesterday in Saint-Étienne during the derby between ASSE and OL did not make Claude Puel waver in any way. As usual since his arrival with the Greens in October 2019, the Castres has been able to stay the course to lead his people to a deserved draw against the Gones (1-1).

“A turning point? We will know during the next matches, analyzed Puel in a press conference. There is one observation: we put our heart, we wanted to not let go even if we were shaken at the start of the match. Then it became a ping-pong match. Too bad we didn’t equalize earlier. But to equalize in stoppage time, that means something … “

The coach of ASSE does not think so well said since the management of ASSE will meet this Monday during a supervisory board where the future of Puel will be discussed. “The face displayed in the derby against Lyon (1-1) on Sunday sent some positive signals,” slips RMC Sport. Bernard Lions confirms the trend in L’Équipe: “Before talking about a founding act for the Greens, this match undoubtedly saved their general manager. Even for Puel, the derby remains decidedly magical. “

Notes from #ASSEOL During the derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon, which ended with a nice 1-1, Houssem Aouar, scorer, and Etienne Green, who defeated him four times, were particularly distinguished https://t.co/bgdSQZyM0i pic.twitter.com/X6d4jIrxw9 – THE TEAM (@the team) October 3, 2021