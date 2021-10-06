Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the 10 biggest sales in history

After 9 days of the championship, AS Saint-Etienne has the worst attack of the elite with 8 small goals, tied with the promoted Trojan. A quarter of these achievements were scored on a penalty. The Greens have a hell of an offensive problem, symbolized by the current lack of success of Denis Bouanga or Romain Hamouma and by the difficult integration of the Uruguayan Ignacio Ramirez, who arrived on the last day of the transfer window.

But if in addition to this lack of realism in front of goal comes a problem of luck, the Stéphanois are unlikely to leave the last place in the standings! Opta specifies that with six amounts affected since the start of the season, they are the least lucky of the elite in the company of OM. On Sunday alone, in the derby, they twice hit the posts (which were not square). It is both frustrating but also a cause for hope because it is obvious that the wheel will end up turning for Claude Puel’s men.

#ASSE The kings of the posts: As Opta emphasizes, ASSE is (with OM) the team that has touched the uprights the most times (6) this season after 9 days. Denis Bouanga (in Monaco) and Wahbi …https://t.co/tThVFY4Zz7 – Square posts (@poteauxcarres) October 5, 2021