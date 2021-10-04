Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

The derby against Lyon promised to be crucial for Claude Puel. After the defeat against Nice (0-3), the audience of the Chaudron had requested the resignation of the Castres, and his position of general manager was in danger, two years after his arrival. It is less so today. However, ASSE did not beat Lyon. But she did not lose either, a penalty from Wahbi Khazri in added time, following a hand from Denayer, allowing the Greens to stop their spiral of 5 consecutive defeats and snatch a deserved point on the wire. seen from their performance. A performance, the best of this catastrophic start to the season, which prompted Puel to congratulate his players, highlighting their investment, their character, their esprit de corps.

Geoffroy-Guichard celebrated this 4th point of the season as a victory

The former Monegasque did not fail to greet the public, who helped the team not to give up, to push until the end until this equalization celebrated as a victory by the 33,643 supporters of Saint-Etienne. An equalizer that took place when OL had been playing 10 against 11 since the start of the last quarter with the expulsion of Lopes, guilty of a hand outside his area on a lob from Denis Bouanga. In a very rhythmic, very open match, ASSE was able to compete with its best enemy, led by an inspired Ryad Boudebouz, to lead the game, in the 4-2-3-1 set up by Puel. A return to fundamentals, after the inconclusive experience of a three-way defense during the last meetings, which allowed the team to present a much more coherent and attractive face, with energy, generosity, more solidity, rapid forward transitions and opportunities.

A service that will require confirmation

In short, there has clearly been better and one can think that Puel would not have “jumped” even in the event of a new defeat. Because this derby showed that there was still life, among the Greens, in this troubled period. However, ASSE remains 20th in L1, and it will have to repeat this type of match to get out of the red zone, with after the international break a trip to Strasbourg and the arrival of Angers. Because with only 4 points out of 27, it is at a relegable pace that Mahdi Camara and his teammates have been advancing since the start of the season, even if they did not really look like a red lantern against Lyon …