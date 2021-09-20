Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the Greens’ tribute to Loïc Perrin

ASSE is not going through the dream start of the season. Unable to win the slightest victory in 6 days of Ligue 1, the Greens are already dragging themselves at the back of the pack and will have to face a very serious rival on Wednesday: AS Monaco.

While waiting for this momentous meeting in the Principality, the CIES Football Observatory (Center International d’Etude du Sport) has published a study in order to anticipate who will be champion and who will be relegated to the five big European leagues at the end. of the season which begins.

The sacred PSG, the relegated ASSE?

“The statistical model used includes the experience of the players, the investments in transfer sums to compose the squad, as well as the performances of the teams during the last 365 days”, detail the specialists of the CIES, who see the PSG take down the cup at the spring 2022.

At the bottom of the ranking, “ASSE is a serious candidate for relegation” in Ligue 1, according to the Football Observatory. This projection falls very badly while the sale of the Loire club has experienced a new acceleration in recent days …

🕊 The#ASSE was extremely sad to learn of the sudden death of Louis Granjon, player and administrative manager of his wheelchair football team @ASSECheartGreen. The club sends its condolences to his loved ones and his bereaved teammates. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8mzCID4mny – Sports Association of Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) September 20, 2021