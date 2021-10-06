Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

ASSE supporters don’t know what to think this season. After the promising derby against OL on Sunday at Geoffroy-Guichard at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1 (1-1), the latter saw a glimmer of hope for the maintenance in L1 but remain focused on the concrete facts .

They are relentless: quarter of the championship, ASSE is the red lantern of L1 and has no victory in more than two months of activity. The time can therefore start to be long for anyone who loves the Loire club, as Patrick Guillou summed it up.

The former defender of the Greens, in his characteristic style, also noted a blunder committed by Claude Puel after the derby. “When I see that the supporters claim all the players and staff at the end of the match, and that only the players have to report to the Magic against Nice… The coach did not come and that does not go unnoticed in the locker room, he breathed in Ouest France. The great coaches who succeeded were those who brought together. Today, we have a coach who divides, even at the public level. “

🚨 BUTASSE alert! 🚨

🗣 WHY YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE IT!

The players gave Lyon reasons to hope for better days!

Find us at a kiosk or in our online store ➡️ https://t.co/DvJwVnmOsm pic.twitter.com/w4E5llZ4tF – Goal! Saint-Etienne (@ButASSE) October 5, 2021