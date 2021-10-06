Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the complete list of the Greens

If the draw against OL, won at the last second thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri, was celebrated as a victory, AS Saint-Etienne remains last in the Ligue 1 standings after 9 days. In lack of offensive realism, feverish defensively, Claude Puel’s team sends few positive signs to its supporters. Especially since a statistic published by the MSV Foot Twitter account highlights an incredible technical deficiency for this level.

This statistic is that ASSE misses an average of 21.4 checks per match! This is the worst total among the five major European leagues. At the French level, the penultimate, FC Metz, is at 19.3. When we know that blocks are a bit of a specialty of Ligue 1, missing a control necessarily leads to a dangerous situation for the Greens …

🚨 BUTASSE alert! 🚨

🗣 WHY YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE IT!

The players gave Lyon reasons to hope for better days!

Find us at a kiosk or in our online store ➡️ https://t.co/DvJwVnmOsm pic.twitter.com/w4E5llZ4tF – Goal! Saint-Etienne (@ButASSE) October 5, 2021