benefits affairFormer minister Lodewijk Asscher (PvdA) had wanted to relax the fraud law, one of the causes of the benefits affair, more quickly. However, he encountered resistance from the VVD, which, according to Asscher, saw the law as ‘a kind of crown jewel’. He said this on Monday afternoon during his interrogation by the parliamentary inquiry committee.

As Minister of Social Affairs and Employment from 2012 to 2017, Lodewijk Asscher was an important pivot in the strict fraud policy of Rutte I and Rutte II, which ultimately led to the benefits scandal. His predecessor, the VVD member Henk Kamp, had drawn up a new fraud law with broad support from the House of Representatives and the Senate, which made it possible to punish fraudsters much more severely.

As minister, Asscher was responsible for the implementation of this law, which, once in effect, turned out to offer too few opportunities to make exceptions for 'human errors'. Citizens who accidentally entered something incorrectly when applying for benefits, for example by forgetting to tick a box, were also severely punished. The same applied if they were unable to provide all the original childcare invoices afterwards. They had to pay back the full surcharge amount, plus the same amount as a fine.

It was clear to Asscher from the start of his ministership that the law was too strict. For example, he told the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee on Fraud Policy and Services: “The law was very strict with very high fines.” Still, he had to deal with it. “As a minister you are bound by the legislation as it exists. I believed that I wanted to change the law, but the cabinet speaks with one voice. That was not yet the view of the entire cabinet.”

Ultimately, Asscher only submitted an official legislative amendment proposal in January 2016 to adjust the fine policy of the Fraud Act. He actually would have liked to do that much faster, he admits to the Commission of Inquiry. However, he encountered a lot of opposition, mainly from government partner the VVD. Not only was the VVD faction in the House of Representatives strongly against changes to the fraud law – they would ultimately vote against the change in the House – but there were also obstacles in the way in the cabinet. Asscher: “This point was considered very important by the VVD ministers. Upholding the Fraud Act.”

Asscher received a lot of criticism in an earlier parliamentary mini-inquiry into the Benefits Affair. This led to him stepping down as party leader under pressure from party members just before the 2021 elections.

Surprising answer

When asked why, Asscher gives a surprisingly clear answer: “It has to do with the fact that the law was almost a crown jewel of Rutte I,” said the former minister. “There was a belief behind it that it was useful and necessary to have such legislation. In addition, there was a kind of suspicion as to whether I would change more than was necessary.”

Within the cabinet, Henk Kamp, predecessor of Asscher in Rutte I and Minister of Economic Affairs in Rutte II, is said to have shown 'special interest' in ensuring that the law would only be amended to the extent necessary. "His position was just like that of the VVD faction, namely: this was a great law and people should stick to the rules." This is partly why it took so long for a proposal to change the law to be submitted to the House: "You need the Council of Ministers for that."

Asscher himself did not escape all blame for the strict implementation of the fraud law during the interrogation. For example, a meeting in 2014 was also discussed where D66 and CDA had already expressed strong concerns to Asscher about how the law would work out in practice. According to the PvdA member, the fact that Asscher defended the law here after all was due to the information given to him by officials. “I then indicated that the law was not intended for people who had made a mistake with the forms. Executors can take the seriousness of the violation into account, I said. We now know that that is too optimistic.”

