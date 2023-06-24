Assaults | Several fistfights in Kalajoki during Midsummer, says the Oulu police

The celebration of midsummer in Kalajoki kept the police busy. On the other hand, the rain in Oulu calmed down the celebrations.

Midsummer the party caused various tasks for the police in the Oulu region, the Oulu Police Department announced on Saturday afternoon.

The rush started right away on Midsummer’s Eve morning. However, the rain that started during the day calmed down the parties and revelers in Oulu. The most employed were intoxicated persons and tasks caused by traffic, the release states.

On Kalajoki the police, on the other hand, had a lot of tasks between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon, the police informs.

There were a lot of revelers at Kalajoki, says the crime commissioner Eeva Törmänen. The police were busy with various fights and a few drunk drivers.

Törmänen says that some of the scuffles involved a larger group, some were bilateral. In the fights, fists were specifically shaken and criminal reports were registered as assaults.

However, according to Törmänen, midsummer was about normal police duties, not really serious ones.