According to the WHO, “between 8% and 38% of health workers have suffered a form of physical violence during their career” and even more are those verbally attacked. Nurses and those who work in emergency rooms, but also educators involved with drug addicts and alcoholics, are at greater risk. According to Inail reports, there are 1,600 attacks on health personnel – from psychiatry clinics to night guards – a year, just over 4 a day.