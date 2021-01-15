No Result
Assaults MTV news: The attack on Juha Sipilä was recorded on video

January 15, 2021
in World
Police are investigating the incident as a suspected beating. According to MTV, the police have not yet heard the person who visited Sipilä. Pretrial investigation

Last Thursday’s incident involving the ex-prime minister Juha Sipilä (kesk) was attacked in Helsinki, has been recorded on video. MTV news the two videos in his possession show how, after the exchange of words, the suspect sets out to follow Sipilä and pushes him from behind.

Sipilä shakes and stops, after which the suspect leaves to follow him again. There is no detail in the videos shot from a distance.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected beating. According to MTV, the police have not yet heard the person who visited Sipilä. The preliminary investigation continues, as well as whether it is planned or politically motivated.

