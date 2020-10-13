Upgrade
Assaults Bloody and heavily intoxicated man found in Kannelmäki – Police ask for observations of possible assault

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 13, 2020
in World
The man found at Citrator had an injury to the head area, the cause of which has not yet been determined.

Police says that he received information about a bloody man at Sitrator in Kannelmäki, Helsinki, on Monday at 5 pm through the emergency center.

The man was a heavily intoxicated man born in the 1980s. He behaved aggressively towards both the guards and the police.

According to police, the man had an injury in the head area, the cause of which has not yet been determined. Police suspect the man has been beaten.

The man was taken to hospital.

The police ask you to report any findings related to the case by e-mail [email protected] or by calling 0295 417 931.

