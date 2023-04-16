A robbery with hostages ended in an exchange of gunfire between the robbers and the Military Police this Saturday afternoon, the 15th, on Sócrates Street, in Jardim Marajoara, in the Santo Amaro region of São Paulo.

Criminals entered a beauty salon and, when confronted by police, used customers and employees of the establishment as hostages. According to the State Secretariat for Public Security, the PM was called on suspicion of theft and a vehicle quickly arrived at the scene, with a second vehicle from the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM), which was nearby and supported the operation.

During the confrontation, two of the perpetrators of the crime were hit by the shots. One of them died and the other was injured. A third criminal managed to escape.

The approximately 10 victims who were in the hall left unharmed, as did the police. A pistol and one of the motorcycles used by the robbers were seized. The occurrence was forwarded to the 98th DP.