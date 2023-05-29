Colombia.- An assault victim killed an alleged robber who entered the garden of his house with the intention of assaulting him in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The dangerous delinquent was known as “el Alacrán”but he did not expect his victim to be armed.

The events occurred in the El Paraíso neighborhood, during the night of Saturday, May 27, when the owner of the house was entering, he was surprised by the offender, who intimidated him with the firearm.

Both exchanged shots and were wounded.although the assailant was the one who took the worst part.

While the victim received a gunshot wound to the legbut managed to take refuge inside his house.

According to General Jorge Urquijo, commander of the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police, confirmed that the criminal killed was identified as “el Alacrán”who presented six judicial notes for the crimes of domestic violence, robbery and illegal possession of weapons.

It should be noted that in 2018 he had been arrested for participating in the theft of more than 50 vehicles and had house arrest for previous crimes.