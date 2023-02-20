The publisher Rainmaker Productions and the Japanese developer M2 they announce Assault Suits Valken Declassifiedupdated and improved re-release of the classic for SuperNintendo Assault Suits Valkenfor the first time uncensored and with a new translation.

The game will see the light around the world in the course of spring 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Below you can find a general overview, followed by the announcement trailer!

Overview

For its original international release, Assault Suits Valken was censored and edited as Cybernator. Finally, this new declassified version offers the real Assault Suits Valken. Additionally, a recreation of the 80-page Japanese historical guide has been translated into English and included in this release, of which 40 pages cover some background.

The declassified version features new artwork by original character designer Satoshi Urushihara and never-before-seen production artwork.

Original and arranged soundtracks are also available to play in the game’s music player, along with a new interview with Satoshi Nakai regarding mecha design.

Characteristics

Saving and loading

Replay recording and playback

New “Retro Color” screen filters

Unlockable cheats

Super playthrough (no death / good ending)

Assault Suits Valken Declassified – Announce Trailer

Source: Rainmaker Productions, M2 Street Gematsu