CITY CONNECTION announced that Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam the next April 25, 2024.

The PS5 version had not yet been announced before now, and will be available in Japan, like the Switch edition, also in physical format and in the special limited edition “12th Special Mecha Unit Pack” which will include an artbook, a B7 format adhesive poster, reversible cover and a CD with the original soundtrack.

Let's see an unreleased trailer below.

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute – Release Date Trailer

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu