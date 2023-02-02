Only neomilitarist deputies and senators want armed soldiers in San Lázaro.

The mob of legislators who yesterday called Santiago Creel a “donkey”, “ignorant”, disrespectful”, “cynical”, “stateless” and “traitor” for preventing the entry of armed soldiers to the Hall of Sessions are more interested in groveling before the Army than in honoring the flag.

For greater shamelessness, some not only shouted their insults at the president of the Chamber of Deputies, but also left a written record of their militaristic and lackey vocation.

In addition, the coordinator of the Morena faction and president of the Political Coordination Board, (@NachoMierV) February 1, 2023 threatened:

“Unfortunate the conduct of deputy Santiago Creel in the session of the Constitutional General Congress. He spoke of dialogue without dialogue. He won the limelight out of him. In the end he demonstrated a lack of expertise, sensitivity and parliamentary resources. Jucopo will issue a statement later.”

“Lack of parliamentary resources” reproaches him, despite the fact that article 25 of the Regulations of the Chamber mandates:

“The entrance to any armed person will be strictly prohibited. In the event that someone violates this prohibition, the president will make them leave the premises by the means that he deems appropriate and will make them available to the competent authorities.

In turn, the senator and general secretary of Morena, Citlali Hernández, wrote:

“Anger in the General Congress for the contempt for national symbols and tributes by the president @SantiagoCreelM. He did not allow honoring the flag in the compound ”. The panistas yell at him: president. Is it the best that the right has? Stateless! We sing the hymn.”

The honors were rendered but outside the Hall of Sessions.

Creel explained:

“I could not, I cannot – and neither will I in the future – allow the entry of armed personnel, whether they be from the Army or from any other corporation that uses firearms, into the Sessions Hall. If they want to deploy armed forces, they can do so in other spaces, not in the space of parliament, much less in a session of the General Congress. There is not a single valid argument to violate the law”.

Citlali accuses him of “contempt for patriotic symbols and tributes”, he boasts of having sung the National Anthem, but what does his jingoistic roll have to do with the prohibition of soldiers equipped with FX-05 assault rifles, baptized Xiuhcóatl or Xiuhcóatl, from entering? Fire snakes?

Those weapons, by the way, created and developed by the Center for Applied Research and Technological Development of the Military Industry in a project led by the industrial engineer and brigadier general José Antonio Íztiga Landeros with the purpose of reducing the costs of imported weapons, were manufactured by the General Directorate of the Military Industry and presented to the public for the first time at the end of the foxiato, in the parade on September 16, 2006, and in 2011 (about to conclude the calderonato) 54 thousand pieces had been produced.

But the Sessions deputy is not a Weapons Hall…