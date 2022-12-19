“If the evidence is as we presented it, I am convinced the Justice Department will indict former President Trump. No one, including a former president, is above the law.” Thus the chairman of the House committee on the assault on the US Congress, Bennie Thompson, expressed his belief that the federal judiciary will accept the commission’s recommendation to indict Donald Trump for the assault on Congress.

It is the first time that the criminal prosecution of a former US president has been recommended. If Trump were to be truly indicted on the 4 charges the commission is contesting – aiding and inciting an insurrection, conspiring to defraud the federal government, making false statements to the federal government, and obstructing a government process – he could, if convicted, face up to to 25 years in prison.

The sentence for inciting insurrection, which carries up to 10 years in prison, would also result in disqualification from any public office. Donald Trump ran for the White House again last month.