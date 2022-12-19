The House assault committee voted unanimously to recommend the Justice Department indict Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection and other crimes related to the Jan. 6 events. According to the commission’s report, Trump “influenced and attempted to block an official United States government process,” “conspired to defraud the United States by illegally making false statements to the federal government,” and “witnessed and participated in an insurrection against the United States”.
