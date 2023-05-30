Abbiategrasso, the question and that “give me another 5 minutes”

Stay hospitalized in the hospital the professor who was stabbed yesterday morning by one 16 year old student in a school Have fat in the province of Milan. It would have been six notes on the receipt register to unleash the boy’s anger and lead him to stab Elisabetta Condò, 51 years old. Which is now in reserved prognosis. He, the 16-year-old who also brought one to class toy gun, is now hospitalized in Neuropsychiatry at the San Paolo in Milan. Boy did it even self-inflicted cuts. “He risked 5 in conduct and the debt in Italian and History”, explain the comrades who describe it as “a bit nerdy and lonely“. According to the reconstruction circulated Condò would have been stabbed by surprise in the school in via Luigi Einaudi while passed between the benchesat the beginning of the lesson.

Read also: Milan, teacher stabbed: madness of a 16-year-old. Terror at school

Read also: He scars his wife with acid and runs away: a wanted man in Salento

He had just passed the line where the student sits when the boy pulled a dagger hunting and the toy gun taking it from behind. It was about 8.10. She escaped with the help of other pupils while a stampede broke out in the classroom. The boy has threatened his classmates with the gun and forced them out of the classroom. He sat down in the back of the classroom and put his knife and gun down on a desk. There found and kidnapped. “I heard everyone screaming, I turned around and saw that she was brandishing a large dagger, starting to hit the teacher from behind,” says a classmate. “Shoulder, arm, without shouting, without saying anything, he wasn’t agitated, he seemed to have no emotions”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

