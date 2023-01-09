Yesterday’s images brought back to mind what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. The script? Virtually identical. In Brasilia, the capital of the Brazilian state since 1960, thousands of pro-ex President Bolsonaro protesters stormed the buildings of power including the seat of the presidency but also of Congress and the Brazilian Supreme Court.

All very similar to the assault on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump’s supporters at the time. What similarities and what differences? We asked the journalist Stefano Magni.

Did the police in Brasilia, the capital, do enough to prevent a mob that (emulating Donald Trump supporters in Washington two years ago) stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace?

He hasn’t done enough and the results are there to prove it. Although the demonstration in front of federal institutions had been underway for some time, intelligence and then the police failed to prevent a long-organized act of open insurrection involving thousands of demonstrators.

The police did not even prevent the mob from breaking into the legislative and executive offices, also causing material damage. The eviction and arrests then took place without incident, by the military police, but it was already late. The first consequence is the removal of Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brasilia, responsible for public order in the state of the capital.

The next investigations will establish whether it was mere incompetence or if there was malice. The governor’s removal order came from the Supreme Court and in particular from Alexrandre de Moraes, who claims that the assault on the institutions took place “with the consent, or even the active participation, of the competent authorities for public safety and intelligence”.

However, the removal order will in turn herald new protests. In fact, Judge Moraes is also president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and has already been accused by Bolsonaro supporters in recent months of covering up electoral fraud and threatening the organizers of the protests by blocking their bank accounts.

Jair Bolsonaro as well as Donald Trump two years ago has not yet recognized his opponent’s victory, paving the way for an alternative conspiracy narrative. Can we say that the dispute is due to the electoral result that saw Bolsonaro beaten by Lula in the presidential elections two months ago?

Jair Bolsonaro has expressed no acknowledgment of Lula’s victory, but unlike Donald Trump, has done nothing to prevent him from taking office. Lula officially became president on Sunday 1 January. Indeed, the transition of power from one president to another took place without incident.

The attack on the institutional offices took place after the inauguration, therefore it was not aimed at preventing the certification of Lula’s electoral victory, as was the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

So Bolsonaro is less responsible than Trump for the possible charge of obstruction of the democratic process. Having made this due distinction, it must be said that, like every conspiracy narrative is based on a grain of truth, even the pro-Bolsonaro protesters who did not accept Lula’s victory have well-founded reasons to think of electoral fraud.

Reports of malfunctioning of electronic voting, in particular, are at the center of attention of the opposition. As well as the attitude of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. The military technical team that carried out a post-election analysis of the electronic voting system last November complained how difficult the Tribunal had made analyzing the source codes of voting machines.

Even if, according to the same technical team, “no discrepancies were observed between the results printed from the ballots and the final count published by the electoral authorities”. At the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal itself, let us remember, there is always Alexandre de Moraes, the same one who used an iron fist against the first pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations, even resorting to blocking the current accounts of dozens of individuals and companies.

Moraes is an explicit ally of Lula: in the period 2002-2005 he was Secretary of Justice and Citizenship Defense in the State of São Paulo, while Geraldo Alckmin, the current Brazilian Vice-President in Lula’s “ticket”, was governor.

The current president had promoted Moraes, in 2005, to head of the National Council of Justice. Also in the period 2014-16, Moraes had been appointed Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo, again with Alckmin governor. In short, the suspicion that there is a conflict of interest in the judiciary is not so unfounded.

And to tell the truth, the doubts about the behavior of the Brazilian magistrates start from the previous year, since the Supreme Court ruled the release of Lula, after he had been sentenced in 2017 in the context of the “car wash” maxi-investigation (bribes by the Petrobras oil company and other state-owned companies for the benefit of the Workers’ Party).

The Supreme Court believes that the judge who sentenced Lula, Sergio Moro, who later became Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, was politically interested in eliminating him from the 2018 electoral contest. Bolsonaro’s supporters, on the contrary, believe that the revocation of Lula’s sentence Lula (condemned in both the first and second instances of judgement) was politically motivated, in turn, to put Lula back into competition against Bolsonaro.

And that it was always the judiciary that favored his victory. One would say: “whoever injures the judiciary, perishes in the judiciary”. But this story signals that there is certainly an intertwining problem between the judiciary and politics in Brazil which evidently concerns both parties.

What will happen now? In the international field, what will change with Lula compared to the Bolsonaro presidency?

Certainly the tension will remain high. Considering that Lula does not have a majority in Congress and does not even have a majority of state governments, it is likely that he will use the outrage over this “coup” to accuse political opponents of subversion and make extensive use of special legislation. Already now Brazil is in a state of emergency and it will be for the whole of next year.

Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, will deny any involvement in the events of January 8, using the iron alibi of his absence from the country. Even if his enemies on the left believe that he was abroad precisely to create an alibi for himself and escape possible arrest.

The pro-Bolsonaro right, if repressed, will inevitably become further radicalized. But the army, as recent events have shown, is faithful to democratic institutions, so the danger of a real coup is very far off. Internationally, Lula has already received the support of the United States: President Joe Biden has expressed full solidarity with the president and with Brazilian democracy.

But the first meetings with the new Brazilian head of state demonstrate North American fears: Brazil is shifting towards the Eastern bloc, as was to be expected given the traditional foreign policy of the Workers’ Party. Lula is friends with both Russia and China, not to mention traditional contacts with Castro’s Cuba and Bolivarian Venezuela.

One of his very first meetings, as president, was with Valentina Matvienko, president of the Russian Senate (then the third state office). If Bolsonaro, in the first year of his presidency, even mooted the possibility of letting Brazil enter NATO, Lula will certainly be much more “antagonistic”. Also with regard to the conflict in Ukraine, to the coldness of Bolsonaro, who has maintained a rigorous neutrality, Lula could prove to be much more unbalanced on the side of Moscow.

Despite the initial solidarity and natural affinity between a Biden returning from the events of January 6 (2021) and a Lula from those of January 8 (2023), the two presidents could soon enter a collision course in all international dossiers that matter.