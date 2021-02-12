Tuesday, February 10, in the United States, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump opened in the Senate. The former president is accused of “inciting an insurrection” in the capture of the Capitol, which occurred on January 6. In this context, previously unseen videos of the assault were unveiled. In one of them, filmed by a police officer, the latter is attacked by an assailant. We hear his radio call: “We can no longer hold them back, all the police will retreat, we are surrounded!”

In another video, the first insurgents enter the Capitol. Some have dressed in military uniforms and are equipped with helmets and batons. They open the doors for the following. Donald Trump supporters enter by the dozen. These documents were selected by the prosecution of the former president. Their publication aims to show the fear of elected officials that day, like the former vice-president, Mike Pence, evacuated with his family. This is the first time he has been seen hiding from the insurgents. In the corridors, parliamentary assistants run to lock themselves in a room, which a pro-Trump will later try to force.

The JT

The other subjects of the news