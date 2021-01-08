With the blood of five dead In his hands, calls for him to resign, discussions about a possible impeachment, and his cabinet resigning in chain, Donald Trump signed his defeat, with clenched teeth.

Thirteen days after his term ends, the outgoing president finally accepted the reality that surrounds him and acknowledged that he will leave peacefully after Congress confirmed his defeat.

In a video from the White House, with at least two notable editing cuts, the president condemned the violence committed on his behalf in the federal Capitol. “They will pay,” he said in reference to the protesters who broke the law, when a day before he had told them that he loved them. “They are special”, said.

“A new government will start on January 20, ” Trump said in the video.“ My focus is now on ensuring a smooth, orderly and smooth transition of power. This moment requires healing and reconciliation. “

The choreographed speech was designed to stifle discussions about a possible impeachment. It came at the end of a day when the cornered president was out of public view in the White House. After being silenced on his favorite communication channels, he observed the resignations of several of his main allies, including those of two federal cabinet secretaries.

And as officials scrutinized the aftermath of a mob of Trump sympathizers seizing the Capitol, there was growing discussion (still raging among Democrats) of impeachment a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him.

The invasion of the Congress building, a powerful symbol of the nation’s democracy, shook Republicans and Democrats alike. In the hours before Trump’s video, both parties battled over which one is The best way to contain the impulses of a considered president Too dangerous to control his own social networks, but he is still the commander in chief of the most powerful army in the world.

“I’m not worried about the next election, I’m worried about getting past the next 14 days,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest allies. He condemned the president’s role in Wednesday’s riots, saying: ” If something else happens, Every options are on the table. ”

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, addresses his followers shortly before they marched towards the capture of the Capitol. Photo: EFE

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, declared that “the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against the United States.” She pointed out that Trump was “a very dangerous person who should not remain in office. This is urgent, an emergency of a capital magnitude. ”

None of the options to remove Trump from office seemed likely, given that there is little time left in his term to gather the necessary cabinet members to invoke the amendment or to organize the hearings and process necessary for an impeachment. But the fact that those drastic options were even the subject of discussion in Washington’s halls of power, served as a warning for Trump.

“Desperate attempt to save an imploded presidency,” headlined CNN on Friday morning.

Fears about what a desperate president might do in his final days in office spread throughout the nation’s capital and beyond. There was even speculation that Trump might incite more violence, make rash appointments, issue reckless pardons – even for himself and his family – or even unleash an international incident destabilizing.

The president’s video, which was posted Thursday after the suspension of his Twitter account ended, was completely different from the one he had uploaded just 24 hours earlier, in which he told the violent mob: “We love you. They are very special. ” His refusal to condemn the violence sparked criticism and, in the new video, he ultimately censored “the anarchy and chaos” of the protesters.

Regarding his feelings about leaving office, he told the nation that “being your president has been the honor of my life,” while hinting at his return to the public arena. “Our incredible journey is just beginning,” he said .

Associated Press

ap