It is an elected Democrat from New York (United States) who films himself in the heart of Congress, attacked by the pro-Trump, Wednesday, January 6. “I made sure the doors around me were closed and then I heard gunshots”, explains Tom Suozzi, elected Democrat of New York. Another elected Democrat, Grace Meng, took refuge in a room, alone. “I started to hear alarms from the alert system telling you to stay away from windows and doors”, she specifies.

The chosen one remained barricaded for five hours. She takes these pictures of chairs and seats, which she accumulates behind the door to prevent attackers from entering. Jason Crow, elected Democrat of Colorado, had reflexes yesterday: “I asked other parliamentarians to remove their badges so that they are not identifiable”. Elected officials who were all very afraid, they say, of their own people.

