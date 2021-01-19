He in turn publicly disavows it. Mitch McConnell, the influential leader of the Republican senators, said the supporters of Donald Trump who invaded the Capitol on January 6 were “watered with lies” and “incited” to act by the US president. “The crowd was showered with lies. They were instigated (to act) by the president and other powerful people.”, he launched during a speech in the Senate.

Among the strongest allies of the Republican billionaire, Mitch McConnell has distanced himself recently, as the correspondent of France 2 in the United States, Loïc de La Mornais, points out on Twitter. The Republican even made it known, after the indictment of the president for “incitement to insurgency”, that he did not rule out finding him guilty during his trial in the Senate.

Like a resistance member of May 7, 45, Mitch McConnell, who has supported Donald Trump in almost all the excesses of his mandate, plants a last nail in the coffin of the 45th President of the United States, a few hours before his departure from the White House @ F2Washington https://t.co/L1K3nu7UDo – Loïc de La Mornais (@loicdelamornais) January 19, 2021

In his speech on Tuesday, he denounced the “violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing its duty”, by disrupting the session devoted to certifying the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election. “They tried to use fear and violence to interrupt the proceedings” But “we persevered” and the Democratic president will be sworn in on Wednesday, as scheduled, he said. “Then we will keep moving forward” and work for Americans, he promised.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, who will soon succeed him as head of the Senate, shared his analysis. “Rioters, insurgents, white supremacists and domestic terrorists tried to prevent the transfer of power. They were instigated (to act) by the President of the United States in person.”, did he declare. But “they failed”, he continued, and “the peaceful transfer of the torch will take place tomorrow as it has for generations”.