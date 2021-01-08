Protests Black Lives Matter in 2020. Deployment of numbers of police and soldiers in dozens of cities. Use of chemical dispersants. Rubber bullets and close combat with mostly peaceful protesters and some vandals and looters. More than 14,000 arrests.

Capitol, January 6, 2021. A few dozen detainees. Several confiscated weapons, improvised explosives found. Participants in a mob that stormed Congress are dispersed and removed by security forces. Some they are not even handcuffed.

The big difference between these two episodes? The first one involved mostly black people and their allies. The second was made up almost exclusively of whites who support Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

Confederate flags were seen inside the Capitol. Photo: EFE

The violent takeover of the Capitol by a mob on Wednesday represents one of the clearest manifestations of a racial double rod.

“When African Americans protest for our lives, we often run into National Guard troops or policemen armed with assault rifles, shields, tear gas and combat helmets, ” the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation it’s a statement.

“When the targets attempt a coup, they run into a small number of agents who cannot do anything and are even taken selfies with terrorists” he said.

After the mob walked for hours through Congress without being disturbed by anyone, their action was condemned by members of both parties.

The episode generated astonishment and disbelief in many citizens, who believed that this type of incident was unthinkable in a democracy as entrenched as that of the United States.

The police response to the assault on the Capitol was markedly different from what was seen during the Black Lives Matter protests. Photo: AP

However, the response to chaos is consistent with an old pattern, in which racists are indulged and is tolerated the violent white supremacist ideology, and the claims of whites are given more weight than those of African Americans, often poor and marginalized people.

Since the establishment of democracy, the destructive and obstructionist behavior of whites has been classified as patriotism. It is a fundamental aspect of a national myth about which claims are justified and which are not.

Newly elected Representative Cori Bush was one of the protesters who confronted police and the National Guard in 2014 after Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri. And it says that the race of the members of the mob was a factor that facilitated his takeover of Congress.

If the mob had been African Americans, “they would have made us mush,” Bush said.

“And these are the same ones that call us terrorists,” he added. “Confederate flags, ‘don’t trample me,’ ‘Blues’ lives matter,’ Trump’s flags … All of this symbolizes the same thing. . Symbolizes the racism and white supremacy”

An image of how the interior of the Capitol looked after the attack on Wednesday. Photo: BLOOMBERG

The police presence on Capitol Hill was negligible compared to the deployment of national guards and other law enforcement agencies last year to protect luxury goods businesses, government buildings and routes used by protesters across the country.

Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change (The color of change), the largest digital platform promoting racial justice in the country, told the AP agency that these episodes “are a clear example of how racism works in this country and the different rules according to your race. ”

The taking of Congress it was not the only incident Wednesday. Alleged Trump supporters would have disrupted the order in legislatures across the country, including those in Georgia, New Mexico and Ohio.

Trump supporters managed to advance on Capitol Hill without further resistance from the police. Photo: AFP

It is not the first time that the unequal response of the police to this type of action has generated unease and criticism.

In May of last year, a large group of mostly white people armed with rifles stormed the Michigan Legislature building in Lansing to protest the state governor’s restrictions on containing the coronavirus. There was few arrests and almost no convictions from the White House.

In June, Trump administration officials had federal troops disperse a peaceful demonstration of Black Lives Matter with tear gas and stun grenades so that the president could take a photo in a church near the White House.

Donald Trump poses with a bible in hand in front of a church in Washington. Photo: AFP

BLM protesters and their supporters in Portland, Oregon, highlighted the huge disparity between the response to protests against racial injustices last year in that city and the way it was encouraged violence in Washington.

On July 27, following the deployment of agents to end weeks of demonstrations, Trump tweeted: “Anarchists, agitators, protesters who destroy or damage our Federal Court in Portland or any government building in any city or state, will be tried according to our new Law of Statues and Monuments. MINIMUM 10 YEARS IN PRISON. Do not do it. ”

Thousands of rioters in Congress, many of them encouraged by Trump’s comments on Wednesday about his electoral defeat, heard a much more compassionate message from your leader.

Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

“I know how much they suffer, how much it hurts,” Trump said in a video that he posted on Twitter, later withdrawn. “Now they have to go home. We want them. Are very special”

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden readily alluded to the double bar. He said his granddaughter Finnegan had sent him a text message on the phone that included a photo of “well-equipped soldiers, numbers of them stationed along the Lincoln Memorial” during last year’s BLM protests.

“He told me, ‘this is not fair” ‘Biden recounted.

“No one can tell me that if it was a Black Lives Matter group that was protesting yesterday, they would not have been treated very, very differently from the mob of thugs that entered the Capitol,” he added.

“We all know this to be true. And it is unacceptable”

By Aaron Morrison – The Associated Press

ap