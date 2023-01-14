An the evening of January 7, Ana Priscila Azevedo stands in front of her mobile phone and starts filming. The woman, around forty, with long, dark blonde hair and a Brazilian flag tied around her neck, is trembling with excitement. “We’re going to bring the system down!” she screams into the camera to the 30,000 members of her Telegram group. “Buses from all over the country are on the road. We will occupy Brasilia and take the three powers!”

Around them are other “patriots” in yellow and green. Azevedo is located in the protest camp in Brasilia that radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have set up in front of the army headquarters. Thousands of extremists have camped here and in front of other military facilities in the country since Bolsonaro’s election defeat at the end of October. Their blunt demand: a military intervention – a coup.

There have been countless announcements like those from Azevedo in recent weeks. They spread like wildfire in the relevant Internet forums. Sometimes the constitutional court was dissolved, sometimes the army had begun the requested intervention, sometimes the newly elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had died. Most of it wasn’t true.

But what Azevedo announced on January 7th was true, at least in part. In the course of the night, buses from all parts of the country actually arrived in Brasilia. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the protest camp to move to the government district seven kilometers away on Sunday. The goal was known, and the behavior at the goal was known to many as well. A police blockade was overcome in no time. A short time later, the extremists stood in front of the congress building, smashed windows and doors, broke into the halls and offices, and smashed everything to pieces. Right in the middle was Azevedo, who photographed herself beaming in front of the stormed congress.







They destroyed works of art and urinated in the rooms

A little later, the pack gained access to the government palace and the seat of the hated Supreme Court. The yellow-green mass was unleashed, destroyed works of art of historical value and the furniture from the 1960s. Some vandals specifically targeted the hard drives of the computers they stole. They also gained access to the armory of the security service. Others urinated in the rooms. One stole a judge’s robe, which he slipped on. Even the 1988 constitution had to believe in it. She was featured in some of the thousands of photos and videos that flooded the digital networks that day. A hooded man used it to climb the statue of Lady Justice on the Plaza of the Three Powers between the Congress, the Government Palace and the Supreme Court, to the cheers of the crowd.

Those involved were Brazilians from mainstream society, often from middle-class backgrounds, including many elderly people, small business owners and also many Brazilians with military backgrounds. A reserve colonel working at a military hospital filmed himself amid the tear gas fog. “Fucking army, those sons of bitches!” he repeated several times. He was released the next day.

A young woman shot a video on the roof of the convention: “Paris, Dubai, all these trips are nothing compared to this one,” she gushed. For a moment, the rioters felt powerful. If they had looked at the constitution they had stolen from the Supreme Court (it was a reproduction, by the way) and the penal code that lay next to it, they would have realized what crimes they had just committed.