There is a goal that most of all remained in Paulo Dybala’s heart: 23 February 2016, first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Bayern Munich, from 0-2 to 2-2 with Joya’s comeback. The first goal in Europe is never forgotten, let alone if it comes against a top manager like Pep Guardiola. “Dybala is very good,” he said publicly after the match, after having complimented the player in person. That mocking and persuasive left foot with which Dybala put the Bianconeri back in the running must have remained in the eyes of the Spanish coach, given that six years later he is still in love with the Lady’s playmaker and wants to try to bring him to Manchester.