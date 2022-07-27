The Washington Department of Justice is investigating the behavior of former US President Donald Trump as part of the investigation into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. This is reported by the Washington Post, which cites four people who are aware of the story that revolves around the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses in front of a grand jury – between these two important aides to then Vice President Mike Pence – have been investigating their conversations with Trump, his lawyers and others in his inner circle in recent days, to understand. to what extent Trump was involved in an attempt to create a system of false voters in the states won by his opponent.

The Washington Post and other news outlets previously reported that the Justice Department was examining the conduct of Eastman, Giuliani, and others close to Trump. But they did not report prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s actions, nor the review of the phone records of his closest aides, the newspaper reports.