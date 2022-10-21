Steve Bannon, the guru of the American right, and beyond, was sentenced to four months for contempt of Congresshaving refused to testify before the House committee investigating the assault on Congress.

Judge Carl Nichols has ruled that Donald Trump’s former strategist will not have to serve his sentence until the appeal process is completed.

The prosecution had asked for 6 months in prison and a $ 200,000 fine, while the judge imposed a $ 6,500 fine, and a lesser prison sentence, albeit above the mandatory one-month minimum for this type of crime that is rarely prosecuted. . If Bannon is actually sent to prison, he will be the first person to serve a prison sentence for defying a Congressional mandate in over half a century.

On the other hand, the line of defense was absolutely not accepted, which denied that there was a mandatory minimum sentence and that Bannon “has nothing to apologize for”, as lawyer David Schoen said because “there is nothing to punish. “since he would have done nothing but defend American values ​​and institutions. The defense also proposed the line that Bannon – having worked for the White House for less than a year at the start of the Trump administration – would still be protected by executive privilege.

Judge Nichols, who – as an aggravating circumstance – stressed that Bannon “showed no remorse” for his attitude towards Congress, defining “serious” that he did not want to collaborate with the House investigation to shed light. on the events of January 6, refusing to testify and deliver the requested documents. The commission had called her after it determined that she had played a central role in organizing the protests and Trump’s rally that resulted in the assault on Congress.