WASHINGTON. “That day, American democracy itself was attacked, and Enrique Tarrio was the absolute leader behind that attack.” Thus the judge Timothy Kelly motivated the sentence to 22 years in prison, the heaviest so far for the assault on the Capitol on January 6, against the head of the American extremist group of the Proud Boys, Born in 1984, from Miami, Tarrio did not participate in person to the revolt, but for the prosecution he was the mastermind of one of the blackest days for the United States.

He had arrived in Washington two days earlier when he was stopped by police with two high-capacity rifle magazines. In December he had participated in a demonstration in favor of Donald Trump and had burned a banner of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Seditious conspiracy is a very serious crime,” the district judge said as he read the sentence. First Tarrio’s mother and sister had intervened and asked for clemency, then the leader of the Proud Boys himself, completely transformed with respect to the tough guy image he wanted to give in these years of extremist militancy. “I have had many opportunities to avoid all of this and my greatest regret is the harm inflicted on others,” he said reading a written statement. “I am ashamed and will have to live with this shame for the rest of my life. My arrogance made me believe that I was a victim », he continued almost in tears. “I’m not a fanatic. Doing damage or changing the result of the vote were not my goals,” added the extremist leader. “When I go home I no longer want to have anything to do with politics, groups, activism or demonstrations,” concluded Tarrio who evidently failed to convince the judge.

At the end of August, other leaders of the group who had actively participated in the assault were convicted. Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl at 17 and 15; 10 years to Dominic Pezzola, the perpetrator of one of the most infamous acts of the attack, when he smashed a Senate window with a riot shield stolen from an officer and then lit a victory cigar on the Capitoline Hill, and 18 years to a fourth executive of the Proud Boys, 33-year-old Ethan Nordean.