Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump and his choice not to act on January 6, 2021, when the then outgoing president witnessed the assault on Capitol Hill sitting in the comfort of the private dining room located next to the Oval Office, as agents struggled. to defend democracy they faced a “medieval hell”.

“Every day we rely on the police to save lives. That time, on January 6, we relied on them to save our democracy,” he said speaking via videoconference, according to CNN. Biden has already repeatedly condemned the events of January 6 but does not regularly comment on the affair in his public statements. This reaction comes after Thursday’s hearings, partly followed by the president, and dedicated to Trump’s failure to react to what was happening.

“We saw what happened: the Capitol Police, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our eyes. With spears. Trampled, brutalized, sprayed. They were attacked. lost lives “.

And – he continued – “for three hours, the former – defeated – president of the United States watched what was happening in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office. While doing this, brave police officers confronted for three hours a medieval hell, soaked in blood, in the midst of a carnage “.

“Faced with a maddened crowd that believed the defeated president’s lies, the police that day were heroic. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” Biden again attacked. “The brave women and men in uniform across the nation should never forget this. You can’t be for the insurgency and for the police. You can’t be for the insurrection and for the United States of America.”

Biden went further, criticizing Florida Republicans who oppose gun control laws backed by law enforcement. “For me it’s simple. If you can’t support a ban on weapons of war on the streets of the United States, you’re not on the side of the police,” he said.

“You hear a lot of politicians saying how much they love you, how much they care about you, how they would do anything for you,” he said. “In the state you live in, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Rick Scott, all oppose the ban on assault weapons.”

Biden finally confirmed what has already been said on other occasions, reiterating that he is the owner of two rifles but underlining that the second amendment, the one that guarantees the right to own weapons, “is not an absolute right”.