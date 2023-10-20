Beppe Grillo, acquitted for the attack on Rete 4 correspondent Francesco Selvi

All’s well that ends well, at least for Beppe Grillo, who was acquitted at the trial in Livorno in which he was accused of private violence and injuries against the mediaset journalist Francesco Selvi.

As explained by Selvi’s lawyer, Gian Claudio Emeri, the judge ascertained the existence of the facts but the founder and guarantor of the 5 Star Movement was acquitted on the basis of article 131 bis of the CPP which excludes punishment due to the particular tenuousness of the fact.

L’assault dates back to 2020, on the beach of Marina di Bibbona, where Beppe Grillo owns a summer residence. The journalist Selvi was trying to interview him for the Diritto e Rovescio program when the comedian asked him he snatched the cell phone from his hand and pushed it, causing a sprained injury to his knee.

Read also: Baby powder, batches of toxic products withdrawn from the market: here’s which ones and why

Selvi’s lawyers, upon leaving the court session, reiterated: “We are happy because the fact was ascertained by the judge, but Since it was a serious matter, we hoped for a conviction. Since it was If a provisional sentence has been expressed, we will evaluate whether or not to appeal the sentence” concluded the lawyer Emeri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

