A dead woman and an injured man were the balance of an alleged assault on a business in the municipality of NezahualcoyotlMexico state.

The event occurred on Tuesday night, when two subjects entered a business located on Adolfo López Mateos avenue, in the Evolución neighborhood, in Edomex, who threatened the woman, who was an employee of the place, with a firearm.

According to reports, the subjects drew a firearm and they threatened the employee and then stripped her of her belongings.

Then, they fled the place but employees of a pizzeria located in the area who noticed what had happened tried to stop the two alleged assailants.

being surprised, the criminals detonated the firearm on several occasions and injured one of the employees in the leg.

While another bullet hit a woman in the chestr who was passing through the place.

Paramedics arrived at the site, however, the woman no longer had vital signs, so they confirmed the death.

The injured man was also taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Municipal police and elements of the Mexican Army cordoned off the area, so that the personnel of the Homicide Prosecutor of the State of Mexico could carry out the corresponding procedures.