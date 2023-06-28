After the impressive assault registered this Monday in a jewelry store inside the Antara shopping plaza, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, the head of government, Martí Batres, announced that none of the shopping centers in Mexico City are internally connected to the Center Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact (C5).

For this reason, the president called on the shopping centers in the country’s capital to connect to the C5 system for the prompt attention of the authorities in the event of a similar situation such as the one that occurred in Antara.

In addition, the capital’s president explained that only the supermarket cameras of the Walmart company are connected to this surveillance system.

“The shopping centers are not internally connected to the C5, the C5 has cameras, but outside. The shopping centers only the Walmart group cameras are connected to the C5,” he said at a press conference.

This Tuesday, the head of government called on the shopping centers of the capital to connect to the C5 cameras to expedite attention and reinforce security by the capital authorities.

“This is an important call to reiterate the invitation for shopping centers to join, that would help us strengthen,” he said.

For the assault on a Berger jewelry store in Plaza Antara Polancothe CDMX authorities have made two arrestsincluding that of Yulissa Mendoza, TikTok influencer.

Omar García Harfuch, head of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC), shared that the first detainee was reached after “several operational actions during the night.” While the second detainee was identified as Yulissa Mendoza, an alleged TikTok influencer.

2023 began with a rise in the crime rate in robberies within Mexico City. The capital of the country has suffered an increase in thefts within public transport, in businesses and at home.

In addition to this, during the month of February, it indicates information from the federal Executive Secretariat, CDMX had the highest rate of business robbery in the entire country (10.47 per 100,000 inhabitants), robbery from passerby (17.82) and robbery in public transport (4.66).