Victims of violence in youth care reported en masse to the government for compensation of 5,000 euros. One bought a new floor, another went on a trip. While the latest applications are processed, victims are left with their emotions. Daisy Petrona calls this bittersweet in a personal interview. The fact that she has been scarred for life by youth care, money doesn’t change that. “And if my real damage had been compensated, I would have received much more.”

