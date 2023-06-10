Longtime Assassin’s Creed fans who have been following Ubisoft’s saga since its inception will be happy to know that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will include a graphic filter with blue and gray tones inspired by the first game in the series released way back in 2007.

This particular one was revealed and shown by the developers in the behind-the-scenes video published yesterday dedicated to parkour, stealth and killings.

An example of the “nostalgic” graphic filter from Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“We’ve implemented a nostalgic visual filter as an option for those who want to explore the game with the desaturated gray-blue color palette of the very first Assassin’s Creed,” said creative director Stéphane Boudon.

In addition to the color palette, we can also expect from Mirage game dynamics similar to those of the first chapters of the series, so much so that Boudon described the game as a “love letter to the origins of the franchise that will offer the feeling of the first games in a modern way”.

We remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will debut in stores on October 12, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna. Before that, we’ll see the game again next week, to be precise during the Ubisoft Forward scheduled for Monday 12 June at 19:00 Italian.