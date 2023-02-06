During the night the awards were held Grammys 2023. The evening of the “Oscar of music” saw Beyoncé as the absolute protagonist, who went down in history as the artist to have won the most Grammys over the years, but that is not the only reason why, especially gamers, will remember this edition.

For the first time in fact, among the award-winning categories there is one dedicated exclusively to video game soundtracks. The first historic title to take home this prestigious award was Assassin’s Creed: Valhallaespecially the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.

The composer of the soundtrack of the expansion, Stephanie Economouconsiders the award as a form of recognition for a genre (that of video game soundtracks) hitherto overlooked in the music industry and considers the establishment of this category a goal.

Among the contenders for the title were also the composers of call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy, Aliens: Fireteams Elite and Old World.

You can find on YouTube Economou’s entire speech: let’s remember that the composer received the award practically at the beginningas, to date, he had only worked on the Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy and the Disney film More Than Robots, while Assassin’s Creed represented his first video game work.