Fans of Assassin’s Creed probably know the “zero point”, that is the moment in which the brand that should have found a clear conclusion with the third chapter and that instead, has simply revealed the start of the annual serialization, up to its stop forced post Syndicate. However, the narrative started by Patrice Désilets was originally very different, so much so that Assassin’s Creed should have been a trilogy, and that’s it.

Thanks to Lars de Wildt, a researcher of conspiracy theories, religion and other beliefs in digital media culture, at the Belgian research university KU Leuven, we know something truly surprising: in the finale of the trilogy, the contemporary protagonist Desmond Miles, would have left the Earth aboard a spaceship.

“In short, the third game would end in present day conflict resolution, with Desmond Miles defeating Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including AC1’s Altair and AC2’s Ezio. Also, it’s the end of the world in 2012 and Desmond Miles and Lucy are starting a new civilization somewhere else, like Adam and Eve.“.

“That’s why it’s called Lucy, from the name of Australopithecus afarensis“, Désilets told de Wildt in an interview, making it official that the couple was heading towards a spaceship to leave the now devastated Earth.

We have always wondered where the Isu actually came from, the advanced civilization that created humans, if they were actually indigenous or if they came from another planet. However, it is normal for scripts to change in the course of work, especially when the franchise for which they are written has a terrifying success. However, it seems that a definitive ending for the series has already been thought of, and who knows if Assassin’s Creed: Infinity he will put an end to everything, to the detriment of his name.

Source: Eurogamer.net