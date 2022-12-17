From the pages of Insider Gaming we learn that Assassin’s Creed VRthe new chapter exclusive to Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) it is still in development, despite the fact that practically two years have passed since the announcement and nothing has been heard of it since. Confirmation comes from a series of job announcements published by Ubisoft, looking for new developers for this project.

If you have a good memory, you will probably remember that in September 2020, the French company announced its partnership with Meta to make two unpublished games of Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Celle for VR.

Since then, precisely, nothing has been heard of it, until today’s report from Tom Henderson. Specifically, Ubisoft is currently looking for a lead level designer and a senior technical artist for Assassin’s Creed VR.

Henderson added that according to his sources Assassin’s Creed VR is codenamed “Project Nexus” and will be a sort of crossover game with Ezio, Kassandra, Connor and Haytham as playable characters in 16 different missions.

Also, according to information he’s received in the past, it’s apparently the Assassin’s Creed blueprint on paper closer to the end of development, although strangely Ubisoft preferred not to show it during the September showcase. Henderson says he received a gameplay video from an anonymous source earlier this year that looked like the game was pretty much complete.

Job announcements aside, for the moment the rest of the information above can be branded as rumors, although Tom Henderson has proved to be a very reliable insider in the past.

In the meantime, just a few minutes ago, a video leak of Codename Jade, the Assassin’s Creed for mobile set in China, appeared on the net.