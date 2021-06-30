Eric Baptizat, veteran developer for the franchise Assassin’s Creed, has left Ubisoft after 16 years to work on a still undisclosed game of Electronics Arts’ Movie Studio. According to your profile on LinkedIn, Baptizat, who worked on Black Flag, Origins, and Valhalla, he went to EA Motive in April of this year, but it was not until now that his departure was reported.

After a turbulent period that resulted in the departure of its founder, Jade Raymond, EA Motive was reorganized under the leadership of Patrick Klaus. In a lengthy statement shared last year, Klaus stressed that the study is working on “several” projects still unannounced in addition to Star Wars: Squadrons.

Last week, a rumor began to circulate that EA was “reviving” the Dead Space franchise and Motive Studio were responsible. It is anticipated that the project will be revealed shortly, but as with all rumors, it is better to take it with reserve by more means that have corroborated the information.

