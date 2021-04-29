In recent days, different details have been leaking about what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could bring us in the future, both in its next expansions and the DLC. In part, all this is related to the existence of ‘Meteor’, the code name of what could end up being a Far Cry: New Dawn-style Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion. Although, a few days ago, several details about the third DLC in the company of the existence of possible dragons for the future in new content.

This third DLC or independent game, supposedly would be focused on the fall of something unidentified that is related to the meteorite, where Eivor will have to investigate what has happened while encountering mythological characters. But where would these events take place? Well, according to the game files, the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC could be set in a mythological place that we all know and is related to the Nordic essence. In addition, this place has already been seen in other great titles of this style.

Dragons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? This is confirmed by a recent leak

The next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC could be set in a mythological place, the kingdom of Muspelheim

As the well-known and trusted xjOnathan via Twitter, the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC could take us to Muspelheim kingdom hand in hand with Eivor. Ubisoft has not said anything about these recent leaks, but everything seems to indicate that we will visit this mythological place of fire in one of the two DLC or in ‘Meteor’ that can be anything currently.

Voici la “bombe” 💣 Le royaume de Muspelheim is well presented in les fichiers de #ACValhalla avec the mention “DLC”! Alors attention: soit il est prévu dans l’un des deux DLC, soit il s’agit de “Meteor”, soit il s’agit de restes du développement (qui est maintenant abandonné) pic.twitter.com/OvcdfxkEVc – j0nathan⚡ (@ xj0nathan) April 28, 2021

Obviously, it could also be a discarded place throughout development even though it appears in the game files. Be that as it may, we will have to wait for the French company to share new details about the upcoming contents of AC Valhalla. Finally, we remind you that they have Revealed New Details About ‘Wrath of the Druids’ Expansion, which has generated much controversy after confirming the existence of werewolves.