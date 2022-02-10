Taking the form of the Norse god Odin, we must rescue our son over 35 hours of play.

Ubisoft intends to go all out with the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion: The Dawn of Ragnarök. As we saw with his spectacular presentation, we will embody the Nordic god odin in the rescue of our son Baldr, whose kidnapping will take us to the dangerous kingdom of Svartalfheim. Its launch is dated for the next March 10thbut from Ubisoft they do not miss the opportunity to raise public expectations with details about this epic adventure.

The expansion will allow us to choose a male or female protagonistThe playstation blog has expanded the information regarding Odin and his risky objective, which reviews the characteristics around the god and some extra elements that will complement the expansion such as the choice of a male or female lead. On the one hand, the gameplay with the iconic Nordic divinity will differ slightly from what we have seen with Eivor, since we will have a mythical wristband that, with the name of Hug-Ripwill allow us to acquire powerful abilities from fallen enemies.

We will have at our disposal five powers with which to explore new combat and exploration strategies, although we can only keep two of them at all times and it will be up to us to decide which skills are worthwhile in our adventure. As read on the website mentioned above, these powers are classified as follows:

Raven Power : ability already seen in several installments of Assassin’s Creed that consists of a transformation into a raven to fly and kill unsuspecting enemies.



: ability already seen in several installments of Assassin’s Creed that consists of a transformation into a raven to fly and kill unsuspecting enemies. Might of Muspelheim : A way to turn our body into magma and look like one of the enemies in the expansion. In addition to this, it also allows you to explore areas flooded with lava.



: A way to turn our body into magma and look like one of the enemies in the expansion. In addition to this, it also allows you to explore areas flooded with lava. Winter Power : Take advantage of Odin’s weapon to attack opponents with ice.



: Take advantage of Odin’s weapon to attack opponents with ice. Might of Jotunheim : Transports the god short distances when rolling or dodging, but can also be useful for traversing long distances more quickly.



: Transports the god short distances when rolling or dodging, but can also be useful for traversing long distances more quickly. Rebirth Power: Can be used on fallen enemies to revive them and make them fight on your side.

Dawn of Ragnarök will tell new lore detailsDawn of Ragnarök not only focuses on the story of Odin and his son, but also leaves room for players looking for more complicated challenges. Meeting these challenges will be possible through Sand, which, as we have already seen in other video games, allows us to fight against all kinds of enemies. Beyond this, Odin’s battles in this compound can be set to be even more difficultwhich will result in a fight worthy of a god.

Finally, the expansion also offers new equipment for the main character and from Ubisoft they urge us to explore all connections between the divinities of Norse mythology and the Isu, so we can expect more lore material in this epic adventure.

But Ubisoft has its sights set on the horizon of possibilities that it offers Assassin’s Creed, and that is why he has already communicated some idea that would excite every fan of the franchise. On the one hand, we could see more crossovers between installments in the future, although the eyes of the community are on a rumor which points to the conversion of a DLC for Valhalla in a complete game and smaller cut.

