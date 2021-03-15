Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will deploy its next big update tomorrow, around midday UK time.

Version 1.2.0 brings gear transmog to the game, new skills, a fresh camera option and support for Valhalla’s upcoming Easter “Ostara” Festival.

The addition of gear transmog has been a frequent fan request since the game launched, and after it became a popular addition to the series in Odyssey. There’s a change here, though, from how it operated in that game. You’ll need to transmog your items in Ravensthorpe via your blacksmith, Gunnar, and pay a small fee of 50 silver for each item you change the appearance of.

Valhalla’s new update also adds three new skills: Fearless Leaper, which adds larger AOE damage and removes height limits to leap attacks; Raven’s Loot, which gifts you loot from targets killed with ranged attacks; and Loot Food, which gives you a higher chance of finding food items on dead bodies. That doesn’t sound hygienic.

A new “Close Camera” option lets you toggle a closer field of view during regular gameplay that zooms out during combat.

Ubisoft’s extensive patch notes also detail hundreds of minor improvements, balance changes and bug fixes. My favorite is “there will now be more cats throughout England”. Here’s another good one: “Addressed an issue that caused dead pigs to return to a standing position after fast traveling.”

As for Valhalla’s Ostara Festival, Ubisoft has teased a springtime “bloomy Ravensthorpe” with some “unique side activities (such as egg hunts) and special rewards”.

The event runs from 18th March to 8th April, and will be fully detailed separately by Ubisoft in a few days’ time.