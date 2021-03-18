Wrath of the Druids, the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, launches on 29th April.

Set in Ireland, a new country for the game, Wrath of the Druids will see Valhalla heroine Eivor tracking members of a druidic cult named the Children of Danu. You’ll also dive into Gaelic myths and folklores, and meet even more local kings.

The expansion is available to purchase separately, or part of the game’s season pass. Here’s a quick look:

Before all that, the previously-announced Ostara Festival will arrive in your town of Ravensthorpe today as part of Valhalla’s seasonal free content. Running until 8th April, it features the return of drinking, archery and fighting mini-games (we saw these previously at Yuletide).

Three new questlines will let Eivor go egg hunting, fight off night spirits, and become a May Queen. There’s also new settlement decorations and customization items to unlock.

Later in this season, Ubisoft will add another new game mode: Mastery Challenge. This sounds like a combat-focused version of the repeatable River Raid challenge mode, and will be hosted by a “Master” who arrives at the settlement. Could we get some new Assassin lore at the same time?

This week, Valhalla finally added gear transmog and a handful of new abilities, and also offered fans a familiar throwback costume as a freebie.