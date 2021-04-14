Several weeks ago, Ubisoft confirmed the release date of the first story DLC of the latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, called Wrath of the Druids, which will focus on the Ostara festival, an event that takes place in Nordic cultures. as a result of the entry of spring.
However, the company today announced that this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion delayed. At first, the intention was for the expansion to arrive on April 29. However, players will have to wait 2 more weeks to enjoy the landscapes of Ireland, with May 13 being the new release date.
To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that:
⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13 📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process
In addition, in the same tweet In which it has confirmed the delay of the expansion, Ubisoft has assured that it will soon provide an article in which they will reveal some transparency about the development process behind Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
An Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion could arrive in 2022 in the style of Far Cry: New Dawn
There is no doubt that for all those fans of the franchise this news that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Big Expansion Delayed it will be a negative thing. However, it must be remembered that the studio behind the title has been working lately on improving the status of the title, fixing several bugs with its latest update.
Therefore, players will have to wait two more weeks to experience the Ostara festival, but for now they can continue to enjoy the adventure of Eivor, which has been receiving free content for the last few weeks.
