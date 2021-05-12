After a first delay that moved it a few weeks from its initial release, the first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion has finally arrived. Wrath of the Druids is the first bonus episode that takes us to Ireland, where a new conspiracy looms over the throne of a newly crowned king. Thanks to Ubisoft Spain we have been able to have previous access to The Wrath of the Druids and we have enjoyed its news, to be able to bring you our opinion and tell you what we think. So, here we leave you our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids review on Xbox Series X.

To access Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids we will only have to download the DLC (included in the game’s Season Pass) and once we have it we will see how a new member appears in our settlement. Azar is a merchant from Ireland, who asks us to help her and settle in our town, and a little later to take us to Ireland, since a relative from Eivor demands her presence. It should be added that there is no power level required to access this DLC, so you can start his arc as soon as you arrive in England in the main game.

Undertaking a trip with Azar, we will see how the real DLC will begin with the arrival in Ireland, since we will have a huge field at our disposal, but obviously it will not be for tourism. In Ireland, Dublin wants to position itself as a key city for trade, the new king of all Ireland is going to be crowned and a relative from Eivor needs your help so that Dublin prospers and wins the love of the new king. Under that premise, A new story will take us through a huge area of ​​green Ireland and will help us meet a new cast of characters.

The story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids is told in a similar way to the main game, but summarized in rather less terrain. This time, each area of ​​the map will not have its own story, as happened with the Sagas of the base game. In this case, the narrative will advance from one part of the map to another following the same story that involves Barid, King of Dublin and cousin of Eivor, King Flann Sinna and Eivor himself.

Along the way we will meet other characters, such as the wonderful bard Ciara, that from its first appearance in the game has stolen our hearts and that enjoys certain scenes that are, directly, the best of Valhalla. Although there are few characters that this DLC introduces, the truth is that all of them are well received, with special emphasis – once again – on Ciara.

New lands, new conspiracies

The plot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids will lead us to fight against a strange cult, called The Children of Danu. This cult seeks to introduce its claws into the reign of Ireland while pulling the strings in the shadows of the different cities. Once the plot is well advanced, we will unlock its organization chart with the most relevant members, whose operation is the same as that of the cult of the main game, but with many fewer members.

After appearing in a mandatory way in the plot, we can optionally kill them one by one, although some of the members will continue to be linked to the main plot, as in the base game. As for the dynamics of the game in this DLC we have quite varied missions, although it falls back into a rather ugly habit that the saga has taken in this new stage as an RPG and is the obligation to complete certain secondary content that basically consists of errands.

Introduced directly into the main narrative, these commissions are requested by the different kings of Ireland and completing them grants us their favor, something that will be useful to us in dealing with threats. But of course, the missions that involve these tasks are simple: clear camps, eliminate objectives, loot monasteries … And unfortunately one of the hobbies that the saga had abandoned is recovered: the bonuses for completing those missions specifically (without being detected, killing only the targets …).

The downside of these missions is that they break the rhythm of a story that is quite interesting and whose other missions do follow the general line of the game and are not so tedious. On the other hand, it also helps a lot the phenomenal setting of 9th century Ireland that the team at Ubisoft Bordeaux has achieved.

The care with which Ireland is recreated in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids will put us fully into the game, not only because of the beauty of its places, but also because of its characters, the language that the inhabitants speak on the streets. … What’s more, Irish mythological legends will be present, since the cult of the Children of Danu has mystical connections with certain creatures of which we do not speak better.

Upon reaching a completely new terrain, we can also get new equipment and treasures, as well as skills. On the other hand, and outside of what is the main game flow, we have a kind of management minigame that covers the entire map and whose center is Dublin.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids map regions discovered

As if the city were our settlement of Ravensthorpe, we will have to improve its level, but this time it will be thanks to trade. The way to trade more and better materials is by creating different positions throughout Ireland, something that will take time since we will have to clear those positions occupied by enemies and get a license to claim them. Once claimed, we can invest the resources of the Irish monasteries that we have looted so that these posts give us more materials in less time.

Once we have several positions and they are improved, we will see how by making deliveries of materials from Azar’s position in Dublin we will improve the level of the city and we will get thematic rewards (armor and equipment) based on the area with which we have traded.

Finally, in terms of graphics, the sensations are the same as with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X: a fluid and clear game, with the addition of the constant rain in Ireland, which mixed with the sunlight leaves us wonderful rainbow in the sky The soundtrack and the voices of many locals have been adapted to the traditions of the time and the way of speaking of that time, immersing us fully in the experience.

Analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids – Conclusions

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids is a very worthy first expansion that lives up to what fans can expect from this type of content.. It’s been a long time to come, but this new chapter in Eivor’s history brings us back together with his character, enjoying new adventures, and meeting a new cast of picturesque locals, all in a new area that oozes personality.

On the other hand, maybe some new playable mechanics are missing, although the whole Dublin thing and the trading posts is interesting and complements the experience well. As a major drawback, we found that mandatory messenger missions justified as “requests for kings” are still a way of artificially lengthening the main experience, cutting the pace and ultimately doing more harm than good to the overall experience.

If you are waiting for new content to continue enjoying Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Wrath of the Druids will surely satisfy you with about 15-20 hours of new content and by the way you will fall in love with Ciara.